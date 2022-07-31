Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

