Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

