Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,056 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Insider Activity

Generac Trading Up 4.4 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $268.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average is $263.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

