East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

EWBC opened at $71.78 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.