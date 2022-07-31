Stephens Inc. AR Sells 980 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CL opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.