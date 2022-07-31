Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 491.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

