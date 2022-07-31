Stephens Inc. AR Sells 47,058 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,058 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of QYLD opened at $18.42 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
