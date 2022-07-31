iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

