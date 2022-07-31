Stephens Inc. AR Sells 42,720 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,720 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

