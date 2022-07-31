International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $3,884,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 176,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

International Paper stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

