Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $462.03 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $534.33. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

