Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.94%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

