Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 509,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $8,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,497. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.62 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

