UBS Group Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $96.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.16. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

