Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 5.3 %

WING stock opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,413,000 after acquiring an additional 621,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 108,511 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.