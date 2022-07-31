BTIG Research Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $145.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wingstop from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 560.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Wingstop by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 175,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.