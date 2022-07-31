Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Valneva Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:VALN opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
