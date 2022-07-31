Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Valneva Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

