Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $33.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.14.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $88,529.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,136.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,112 shares of company stock worth $973,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,433,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,516,000 after acquiring an additional 126,945 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $61,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 114,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

