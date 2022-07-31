Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.