Raymond James Reaffirms Maintains Rating for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.92.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

