Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $1,095,381.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 96,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,207. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

