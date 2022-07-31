Evercore ISI Cuts Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $25.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.92.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at $791,375.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $459,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,223.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $249,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,893 shares in the company, valued at $791,375.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 96,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,207. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.