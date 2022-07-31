Truist Financial Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $185.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.73.

WEX stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. WEX has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WEX by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $21,338,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

