Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 22,602 Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $84,983.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,577,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,251,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of PVL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

