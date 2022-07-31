Vincent Liu Sells 3,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $67,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vincent Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Vincent Liu sold 15,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Vincent Liu sold 776 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $15,752.80.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RBB stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.86. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About RBB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.