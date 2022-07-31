iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 37,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 63,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.