iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBB – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.79 and last traded at $124.08. Approximately 1,328,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,639,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.12.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25.
