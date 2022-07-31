First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.69. 405,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 382,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

