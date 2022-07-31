IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.1% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.30. 48 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

