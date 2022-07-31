First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Shares Up 1.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.50 and last traded at $89.34. 37,093 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 55,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.