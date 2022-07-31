Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.
Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.