Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 1,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.