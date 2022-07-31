WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.10. 723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.
