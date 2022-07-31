Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Trading Down 31.3%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) shares traded down 31.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Wetouch Technology Trading Down 31.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.55.

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

