Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

