Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

