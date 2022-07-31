Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Trading 1% Higher

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.03. 2,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Global Internet of People Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Global Internet of People Company Profile

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Further Reading

