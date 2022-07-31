The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bon-Ton Stores Price Performance

Bon-Ton Stores has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Bon-Ton Stores

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

