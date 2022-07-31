BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 3.3 %

BNPQY opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion. Analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 8.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($69.39) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($64.29) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

