Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) traded down 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Italgas from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.30 ($6.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

