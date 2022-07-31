Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.71. 273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
Loncar China Biopharma ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.
