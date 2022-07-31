Short Interest in China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPI) Declines By 50.0%

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBPIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBPI opened at $2.00 on Friday. China Botanic Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

About China Botanic Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to explore and identify business opportunities within the United States, including a potential acquisition of an operating entity through a reverse merger, asset purchase, or similar transaction. The company was formerly known as Renhuang Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to China Botanic Pharmaceutical Inc in November 2010.

