Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TPB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

