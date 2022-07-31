United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $306.00 price target (up previously from $292.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.90.

United Rentals Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.29 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

Insider Activity

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

