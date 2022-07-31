Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.03.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of UGP opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.63.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 155,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 60,562 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

