Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXT. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 1.3 %

TXT stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after buying an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after buying an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.