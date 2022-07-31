Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TROX. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $15.61 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $31,550,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 694,776 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.