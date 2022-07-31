Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRN. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.