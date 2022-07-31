Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 23,328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading

