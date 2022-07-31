NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.70%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

