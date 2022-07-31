Cowen Trims Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Target Price to $45.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.